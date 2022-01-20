Luis Miguel reappears and his image denies the magazine

Luis Miguel reappears healthy, slim and wasting style | Instagram

Luis Miguel reappears and gives his fans a big surprise by appearing in a new video amidst the rumors and speculations that would have revolved around the “famous 51-year-old”.

The singer, Luis Miguel reappeared in a video in Acapulco, at one point a reporter intercepted him to ask for an interview, although the “Puerto Rican star“He reacted in a friendly way, he did not accept the interview so he was persecuted insistently to be convinced.

Until now it is unknown if it was a coincidence that Luis Miguel could be captured in public, amid the speculations that a magazine of national circulation fed in recent days about the “precarious situation” of the “discographic producer“.

The snapshot circulated through the Instagram account of @ inesmoreno1, who published the photo in which the man born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, appeared last Saturday.

It was last Tuesday, January 18, when a couple of photographs of the interpreter circulated, which were taken by paparazzi, aboard a yacht.

Far from what was discussed in recent days, “LuisMi“, can be seen in a series of images with a healthy appearance, away from the alleged statements of an anonymous friend who would assure Tv Notes about the star’s “ruin and deteriorated state of health”.

However, the interpreter of songs like “When the sun heats up”, “La Bikina” etc., looks healthy, slim, handsome and with a different style of dress according to two of the photos in which he was captured.

Likewise, it was his close friend, Carlos Bremer, who in recent weeks was questioned by the Ventaneando cameras about the alleged publications of the edition, which he completely denied.

“Luis Miguel is doing well with healthy finances, fortunately he was able to cover his debts satisfactorily and as if that were not enough, he is preparing to resume his career as a singer,” the friend of today based in Miami, Florida, would assure the cameras of the Ventaneando program.

It is worth mentioning that the interpreter of various genres that include funk, pop, ballads, boleros, jazz tangos, big band and mariachi, if he would have starred in a heavy fall that led to his emergency transfer to the hospital.

According to the publication, he also alluded to the consequences that this would bring to the health of the “Sun” after apparently not paying attention to medical recommendations to recover from the arm.

Although the current General Director of VALUE, Grupo Financiero did not address details in this regard, Bremer, who rescued Micky’s career, along with Miguel Alemán Magnani, reiterated that the “ex of Aracely Arámbula”, fulfilled all his debts and hopes soon resume his career.

“He took advantage of the opportunity and cleaned up all his mistakes, he was very good with everyone. He fulfilled his debts to everyone and once again gave us the emotion of having him as the great he is,” would be the words of the friend of Galician Basteri.