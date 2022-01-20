Luis Miguel reappears healthy and slim

A week ago, a magazine with national circulation announced through an alleged source close to Luis Miguel, that the singer had not been able to get out of the economic crisis in which he found himself, despite the millionaire profits he obtained with the Netflix series.

Said publication assured that Luis Miguel refuses to lower his high lifestyle despite the economic recommendations that have been made to himHowever, what most amazed the singer’s fans was the news that in the middle of last year he had suffered an accident in an arm that almost led him to lose said limb, because he did not want to continue with the rehabilitation that he received. the doctors had ordered.

Hours after the dissemination of this information, the businessman Carlos Bremer denied that “El Sol” is in crisis, because he was part of the team that helped the financial restructuring of the singer’s estate.

However, with so many years in the entertainment industry, Luis Miguel knows that a picture speaks more than a thousand words, so yesterday two photos of the singer were released, apparently taken as paparazzi, on board a yacht, showing him completely healthy, thin , handsome and with his particular style of dress.

According to the information that was disseminated by the journalist Inés Moreno on her Instagram account, It was on Saturday that these photos were taken while Luis Miguel was walking aboard a yacht in Miami, Florida. In them he appears standing wearing sunglasses, with his hands inside his pants, while wearing a black shirt.

Although it is not known if this public reappearance was actually a coincidence, what is denied is that he is ruined and has health problems. Although, according to the site “El Mundo de Regina” by Luisa Serna, Sources close to them confirmed that “El Sol” did indeed suffer an accident in the arm, but that it was not serious as was said, so now he is recovered.

