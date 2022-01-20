https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220119/el-maricoin-the-virtual-currency-created-in-spain-that-seeks-to-unite-the-lgtbiq-community-1120478517.html

Maricoin, the virtual currency created in Spain that seeks to unite the LGTBIQ+ community

Maricoin, the virtual currency created in Spain that seeks to unite the LGTBIQ+ community

Legal tender in 25 establishments in the country since the beginning of the year, its creators intend to make it the reference cryptocurrency for this… 01.19.2022, Sputnik Mundo

There are currently about 10,000 virtual currencies in circulation in the world. The maricoin in principle is one more, but it has a vocation to be exclusive to the LGTBQ + community. It debuted on December 31, 2021 as part of a pilot project limited to the popular gay neighborhood of Madrid and some gay establishments in the region. Apart from some stores in the capital, it can also be used in some stores in Barcelona, ​​Ibiza and Maspalomas (Gran Canaria). Developed with Algorand technology, maricoin is powered by the Algorand Miami Accelerator acceleration program, so its creators they hope that throughout the first quarter of 2022 this cryptocurrency will be listed on exchanges that support such technology. The potential scope of maricoin is enormous. According to a report prepared by the Credit Suisse organization in June 2021, the purchasing power of the LGTBIQ+ collective worldwide is between 2.7 and 5.6 trillion dollars in the economies of the G20 countries, the third or fourth in importance worldwide, since between 5% and 10% of the population identifies with this community. It is the so-called pink economy. Broad objectives The goal of maricoin is to access Binance, the world’s largest exchange. The coin has already signed agreements with bitfy and Yieldly, which lead these exchanges in Brazil and Australia. In Spain, it negotiates with Bit2Me and 2gether. In January, the issuance of 250 million dollars in maricoins is planned, at the price of one euro for every 50 units. On the horizon, the worldwide celebration of the 2022 Gay Pride festivities will confirm its acceptance, since it is planned to finance them with maricoins in 20 world capitals. Behind the new cryptocurrency is Juan Belmonte, who assures that there is already a waiting list to get premium maricoins before they start trading. He envisions the use of the new virtual currency as a cohesion factor for the LGTBIQ+ community, which will be able to transact with its own currency. As Francisco Álvarez Cano, executive director of the project, concludes, being an asset listed on an exchange, maricoin will be able to stress demand and help achieve the rights of the group.

