Maude Apatow’s fanaticism for Harry Styles that caused her to go into shock when she saw him in person on “SNL”

With the complicity of his father, Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon showed how fanatical she was Maude Apatow from One Direction and Harry Styles. The “Euphoria” star was one of the last guests at the popular American late night, where she explained how he got to know the boyband and even interviewed them.

Maude Apatow revealed that she had a very popular page when she was 13 years old and that, from that, she wanted to become a journalist. For this reason, according to the actress, the followers of her website asked her to interview One Direction on her first visit to the US.

“We talked to your dad and we have a video. If you don’t mind, this is 14-year-old Maude Apatow.” Jimmy Fallon said. In the registry a young actress was seen without being able to believe that she was going to interview One Direction. “I couldn’t even say a word,” he recalled.

He then showed a photo of the “Euphoria” star chatting with the band, saying they did a great job. “I don’t know if I did,” Maude Apatow replied.

But that was not all, since Jimmy Fallon had another video in which the person in charge of giving life to Lexi in the HBO series appeared crying with emotion, after having seen the One Direction show.

Maude Apatow’s fanaticism that led her to tears of emotion.

Prior to the video, Maude Apatow recalled the time they were with her father, they invited her to see the stage of “Saturday Night Live”. “Harry Styles was the host, I knew that, but I was like, there’s no way I see it, right?” he said.

But I was wrong, since upon entering the place, the first thing he saw was the singer. “I literally went into shock. I didn’t know what to do. I panicked.”he said, assuring that he cried with emotion.

With that mixture of emotions he returned to the dressing room where his father was, to hide the moment. It was at this moment that Jimmy Fallon arrived to greet Judd Apatow. “You saw me when I was crying”, Maude Apatow confessed, eliciting laughter from the actor.

Check out a young Maude Apatow and her One Direction fandom