Mayor Eric Amdams Will Receive His First Payment This Friday in Cryptocurrencies – NBC New York (47)

Mayor Eric Adams will receive his first cryptocurrency paycheck this Friday.

“New York is the center of the world and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations,” Adams said in a statement.

“Being at the forefront of such innovation will help us create jobs, improve our economy and continue to be a magnet for talent from around the world.”

Before Adams can receive the funds, Coinbase Global Inc., the nation’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, will automatically convert his first paycheck as mayor into cryptocurrency, according to Bloomberg.

However, federal labor regulations do not allow New York City to have employees whose pay is provided in cryptocurrency.

In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become older. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Justwait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021

Adams first announced last November on Twitter that he would accept his first three payments as mayor in Bitcoin, but has yet to come up with any plans for how he would transform the city into a “cryptocurrency hub.”

