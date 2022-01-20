Mayor of New York will receive his first salary in cryptocurrencies

The Mayor of New York, Eric Adamswho took office on January 1, will receive this Friday, January 21, 2022, his first salary in bitcoinas indicated last November.

Adams reported in a statement that his first paycheck will automatically convert to cryptocurrencies ethereum and bitcoin.

“New York is the center of the world and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrencies and other financial innovations,” said Adams, who in his message after being elected to office —last November— reported that he would receive his first three checks as mayor in bitcoin.

Adams then announced his intention to make the city the center of this cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing innovative industries.

The Democrat’s comment was made in response to a tweet from the mayor of Miami, the Republican Francis Suarezwho had been re-elected to a second term that same day and then indicated that he would receive his next payment in bitcoins.

Before the funds are available, Mayor Adams’ first paycheck will be automatically converted to cryptocurrency through coinbasea secure online platform to buy, sell, transfer and store digital currencyfurther indicates the statement.

Due to federal Department of Labor regulations, New York You can’t pay employees in bitcoin, but — the statement explains — by using a cryptocurrency exchange, anyone paying in dollars can convert the funds before they’re deposited into your account.

“This step by the Mayor provides an outstanding example of how we can empower people through technology with a more diverse set of options to manage your finances“, said Matt Fraser, director of the city’s technology office.