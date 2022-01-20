Mbappé injured in the adductors one month after receiving Madrid

Alarm in PSG after Kylian Mbappé presented an injury, which by not knowing the recovery time casts doubt on his participation in the Champions League against Real Madrid

The French forward of Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé, the team’s top scorer this season, suffers an adductor injury, said the club, which did not specify the duration of the recovery, a month after the first leg in France of the round of 16. Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé, PSG’s top scorer this season, suffers an adductor injury. Getty Images

“Mbappé is being treated for pain in an adductor. It will be submitted to a review on Friday to determine the evolution“, indicated the PSG in a medical report.

Author of 10 goals and 8 assists, the world champion is an important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s scheme, who will host Madrid on February 15.

His weight in the team has overshadowed other stars, such as the Argentine Lionel Messi, who has just returned to training after overcoming covid, or the Brazilian Neymar, who is also injured and is expected to run again next week.

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who also had the coronavirus, has tested negative, so he will return to training tomorrow.