McLaren CEO: I wouldn’t take Hamilton for granted in F1

Although the dates are approaching for each of the teams to reveal the single-seaters they will use this season, the spotlights are still on the future Lewis Hamilton, as many assure than english will not continue in F1 after what happened in the 2021 season, when he lost the Drivers’ World Championship at the hands of Max Verstappen, rumor that recently fed from his former McLaren team.

The CEO of the British team, Zack Brown, is very clear that given the anger and frustration that the Englishman suffered when losing in the last Grand Prix of last season (Abu Dhabi), it cannot be taken for granted that Hamilton will race in 2022 along with the new signing of Mercedes, his compatriot George Rusell.

“Honestly, it would be a ‘shock’ if Lewis quit. But nbye you must take it for granted that he will return, because their frustration and anger is understandable. Maybe you just need a little more time to figure out what you really want. So I don’t think we should dismiss it or take it lightly. Personally, I still think has a burning desire to continue competing And that, ultimately, I think will be decisive.”

On the other hand, Brown made it clear why he considers that the seven-time champion will be part of the grid in the 2022 season. In addition, he assured that he sees Hamilton’s withdrawal for something like what happened in Yas Marina very far away.

“Of course he is very angry, but racing drivers want to race. I’m sure he’ll want to come back to win the eighth crown. I don’t think he’s ready to retire. And I don’t think he’s going to let one incident drive him into retirement.”

Finally, and contrary to the sayings of people like Toto Wolff or Nico Rosberg, Brown recognized that there was complicated and controversial decisions of the FIA in 202one, but does not believe that there was bad intentions on the part of the race director, Michael Massi.

“The FIA ​​is required to analyze what was right and what was wrong. The leaders will have to show that they learn something of the incidents so as not to get into such a situation in the future. But I don’t see bad intentions in what happened at the end of the F1 World Cup. I disagree con those who think our sport is corrupt“.