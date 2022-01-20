MiamiCoin has already raised 24.7 million dollars… but who will benefit?

Cointelegraph recently spoke with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez following the announcement that Miami residents with a digital wallet can earn a dividend in Bitcoin.

The company that establishes the infrastructure for Bitcoin dividends to reach citizens is CityCoins, an open source protocol that provides fundraising mechanisms for cities.

Miami and New York City are the two inaugural cities that have started fundraising, through MiamiCoin and NYCCoin. However, neither Miami nor New York City actually own MiamiCoin (MIA) or NYCCoin, rather their treasury wallets are filled with Stacks (STX).

According to a presentation made at the North American Bitcoin Conference 2022 in Miami, by CityCoins community leader Andre Serrano, MiamiCoin has raised $24.7 million in STX, while NYCCoin has raised $30.8 million which remains in the public domain. your city treasury.

In order for residents to purchase CityCoins, they must first purchase STX on an exchange such as Okcoin or Binance. On Tuesday, Coinbase had planned to list STX for trading but delayed the launch until further notice.

We are delaying the launch of trading on STX as we work to enable memo tag support for STX withdrawals on @Coinbase & @CoinbaseExch. You can still withdraw STX to any STX wallet address that does not require memo tags. We will provide updates here & on https://t.co/NeRujHDZ4w https://t.co/bmlZBv7DAa — Coinbase Assets (@CoinbaseAssets) January 19, 2022

Stacks is the blockchain that seeks to make Bitcoin (BTC) programmable. CityCoins are fungible tokens built on the Stacks blockchain, and one CityCoins token contract is deployed per city. Serrano said:

“CityCoins have the potential to transform the way people interact with their cities by aligning incentives between local governments and city residents.”

He added that CityCoins can “unlock a city’s cultural value while providing new opportunities for creators,” comparing how Los Angeles is known for Hollywood, with Miami’s potential to be known as the cryptocurrency capital of the United States. United if MiamiCoin is successful.

At a high level, it is the community that mines to create CityCoins. CityCoins mining is done by sending STX tokens to the smart contract in a certain block of Stacks. Miners are rewarded with new CityCoins tokens. Unlike Bitcoin, there is no maximum limit for CityCoins.

According to Serrano, CityCoins provide a city with a business model by offering its citizens incentives to earn passive income: 30% of mining rewards are sent to the city’s reserve wallet, while 70% of Mining rewards are distributed to people who choose to stake their CityCoins.

He explained that the more valuable the MiamiCoin is, the more miners are willing to mine it, which increases the number of STX blocks they are willing to contribute. As a rather indirect result, treasury funds grow, and as blocks yield Bitcoin, those MiamiCoin mining revenues can then be distributed as dividends to coin holders.

CityCoins are programmable, which means smart contracts can be built around CityCoins tokens. Serrano offered some real-world use cases including giving residents discounts for using public transportation or shopping locally, or even being able to pay for NFTs. The tokens could also potentially be used to create local registries and property deeds.

It has not yet been determined how the funds will be allocated in Miami. However, Serrano suggested that a priority for the city is to improve the public education system. Once the city decides to claim and convert STX to USD to fund a public project, then residents could start receiving BTC dividends.

To get input from the public on how Miami should spend its funds, MiamiCoin hosts an app called MiamiVoice that allows residents to propose ideas and vote on them.