Miguel Bosé’s ex reveals what really broke his relationship with the singer

For more than a quarter of a century Miguel Bose Y Nacho Palau They maintained a discreet and harmonious couple relationship that resulted in two pairs of twins born through a surrogate mother.

But far from leaving happy memories touring the world with the successful Spanish singer, the Valencian sculptor is now living the consequences of the relationship that he has described as “a nightmare” by breaking his silence for the first time and granting an explosive interview to a magazine. Spanish to talk about the war that broke out between him and Bosé in October 2018 and whose center falls on the custody of their four children.

Among his statements he would highlight the real cause by which their sentimental relationship began to crack. “My relationship with Miguel ended as a horror story,” said Palau to explain that Bosé began to “obsess” over the safety of his biological children: Diego Y Thaddeus —who currently live in Mexico with the singer— and Telmo and Ivo, who remain by his side in Spain.

“At first I didn’t care, but then it was more difficult because that obsession was getting bigger“, explained the plastic artist to the magazine Ten minutes ensuring that children they hardly left the house. “Miguel always imposed his criteria, and he did so more and more.”

A photo taken from Miguel Bosé’s Instagram where he appears with his four children is Disney:/instagram

The drop that spilled the glass It arrived in 2015, when Bosé decided to establish residence in Panama, taking the family with him and that, according to Palau, was the reason that led him to sign a document to regulate the couple’s paternity rights. “I sign that document because I have always signed what Miguel has put in front of me without advice,” he explained with hints of resentment.

Changes of residence and situations of a professional nature —explained Palau— “they soured the character” to your couple. “His behavior, his character and way of being, everything was tremendous.” That was the beginning of the end.

Continue reading the story

Miguel Bosé with his sons Diego and Tadeo at the premiere of Godzilla, at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA, in May 2019. NPA/The Grosby Group

It is worth mentioning that around 2017 Bosé decided to pack suitcases again, this time heading to Mexico, after being blacklisted of defaulters from the Spanish treasury, which claimed a debt of more than $2 million.

Among so much blackness a flash of light has transcended, as Palau revealed to the publication that the four boys they were able to be together last Christmas.

That does not lessen the hardships of what is approaching with the filiation trial of his four children, which began in October 2020 in Spain and is still pending.

According to Palau, he is willing to go to the ultimate legal consequences to ensure that the four minors can reunite and return to live under the same roof. You’ll make it?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: The incredible transformations to play Mexican legends on TV