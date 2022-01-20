Missing Dominican body in NY is found in a river

The remains of a dominican reported missing since New Year’s Day, after leaving her home in queens New York, was found this Thursday in the waters of the East River in the zone Under Manhattan.

jessely sanchez 43 years old left four children in the orphanage, one of her daughters reported that her mother I was facing personal problems.

The office of medical examiner notified the police from New York that his body was taken to the morgue. “They found her in the coast from Governor’s Island” Monday, had injuries consistent with a fall from a height. said a spokesman for the police to the Pix11 portal.

Sanchez’s backpack was found in the pedestrian area of ​​the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge after she went missing, and her cell phone was discovered on the floor of the hospital’s emergency room. Mount Sinai West Hospital on the tenth avenue in Manhattan.

His youngest daughter contacted PIX11 in the days after Sánchez disappeared, hoping to find out what happened to her mother.

“She has no enemies, she is such a kind soul,” Yinelsy Gomez said near the family home in Queensbridge Houses. “Even here, she feeds the cats,” Gomez added.

Authorities had obtained no leads from the dominican since on New Year’s Day at 9:30 p.m., he told his children that he was going out to “check something inside the vehicle”