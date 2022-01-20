MX League. Ángel Sepúlveda on his time with Chivas: “I was not happy”

More than three years after the signing of Angel Sepulveda with Chivas, the now player from Querétaro recalled his time as a soccer player for sacred herd, which he considered as worst experience in your professional career.

In interview with W Sports, The 30-year-old Aztec striker was honest and spoke of several moments he experienced during his short stage as a rojiblanco footballer, which lasted only one tournament, something that he assured he already left in the past.

“I didn’t want to say it, but yes, because I did not enjoy it, I was not happy, I did not have the minutes that I fought to be there, It was a dream that I wanted to fulfill, if I fulfilled it I fulfilled it, but that’s a page that I’ve already left there and right now I want to show what I’m made of, “he mentioned.

His relationship with Cardozo

In the same talk, Sepúlveda shared some problems he had with Jose Saturnino Cardozo, who took the reins of Guadalajara after the departure of Matias Almeyda. “I arrive Cardozo and we didn’t get along, he didn’t like me. I have an anecdote, I remember that we were making a play, they are going to open the ball and then when I support myself, I make a movement to get out of the line of the ball and the play is stopped.

“He tells me ‘that’s wrong‘, I told him ‘I’m on the ball line’ and he answered me ‘here you don’t think, here I think’, I stayed, I saw him in the eye and on another occasion there is a video where I score a goal with my chest in the Cup and clearly you can see where it says that they want me to get a hand”, he recalled.

The dressing room of the Sacred Flock

Another of the topics that Sepúlveda touched on was about the environment that he had to live within the Flock dressing room Sacred, where he assured “there are many egos”, which he asserted generated more pressure between the players.

“The Chivas dressing room is pure Mexican and in the end I tell you it is a dressing room, don’t think it’s the best dressing room, Okay what touched me there are many egos too, why not say it that way where it makes it complicated for you, there is pressure“, he assured.

About the current Sacred Flock, El Tigre assured that the Guadalajara team no longer shines despite having great Mexican players in its ranks, although it does not stop being one of the most important teams in Aztec football.

“It is an important team in Mexican soccer, that it has been several years since they don’t have a good time, all those kinds of things can work against you. With the respect it deserves today is not that team that shines, that team that wastes quality, but it does not stop being that team with grit, that puts intensity, that feels that it wants to make a name for itself in this league”, he assured.