Naranjito is champion again – First Hour

Orange. The Changos are back on the throne, and in historic fashion.

Naranjito was crowned Superior Volleyball champion this Wednesday by defeating the Caribes de San Sebastián 25-15, 25-20 and 25-23 in the seventh and decisive game of the final series, which began in 2021 and ended in 2022, that it surpassed COVID-19 and that it was close to not concluding due to disagreements between the finalists.

It was the Changos’ 24th championship and their first since 2007. In fact, this was also their first final since 2007.

Naranjito entered the game determined and focused. Juan Vázquez and Jackson Rivera provided their services as a sign of the concentration with which the team entered and Naranjito took off 7-3 and 16-8. One of Vázquez’s services, of two that were identical, went from five to four, taking away his strength, and passer Pablo Guzmán saw the ball bounce without being able to take a step towards it.

San Sebastian, meanwhile, entered cold, as in the sixth game played on Monday in San Sebastian. He did not put the service, he left attacks on the mesh. The balls he did put in were scattered around the set.

The audience in the stands was very animated. It didn’t seem like the approximate 200 that could enter the Gelito under the Executive Order. The 200, between the two teams, gave for 1,000.

Jackson Rivera throws him to the service, which was a deadly weapon for the Changos. ( David Villafane/Staff )

The second set was the same, although San Sebastián revived in the second part of the set.

Naranjito put pressure on the serve, this time from Ángel Rivera, and stopped Gianluca Grasso for the fourth. He then counterattacked for the one and four and opened the second quarter winning 8-2.

Vázquez joined Ángel Rivera on serve and this time he made a ace from five to one. Jackson Rivera added to the dominance with a massive block down the four. The Changos’ lead was 16-8 before Grasso hit two straight aces and Jackson Rivera was blocked on the fourth.

San Sebastian was winning the final series 3-1. He was within two sets of the championship in the resumption of the fourth game, the one that was originally confiscated in favor of Naranjito and later reassigned.

The third set was the closest of the three. San Sebastián had its opportunities, but did not capitalize on them, and the Changos came out winning the second technical timeout 16-13.