Netflix Q4 Results: Content and User Figures Will Halt Fall

Presents the results of the 4T of 2021 this Thursday, January 20, after the closing of the market

Revenue expectation: $7.71 billion

EPS expectation: $0.8454

As streaming giants scramble for new subscribers following the pandemic-fueled boom, Netflix’s (NASDAQ:) content superiority could make it stand out from the crowd.

Buoyed by an “unprecedented” slate of new series after its worldwide success, the squid game, caused a sensation during the third quarter, the world’s largest paid streaming service forecasts that there will have been an addition of 8.5 million customers in the last three months of 2021. If this happens, it will help Netflix shares to recover from a disappointing start to the year.

Description: Netflix Weekly Chart

The service added just 5.5 million customers in the first six months of 2021, the lowest number since 2013. But after the success of the squid game last quarter, and the new seasons of The Money Heist Y sex education could have helped reverse that trend in the fourth quarter.

Still, the impressive list of content hasn’t helped Netflix’s stock this year. Shares of the Californian company have fallen about 16% during the first three weeks of trading, at a time when rising bond yields are reducing the investment appeal of high-growth technology stocks.

Shares of Netflix closed Wednesday at $515.86, down 26.5% from their November record highs. That weakening, however, is a buying opportunity, according to many analysts. Wall Street’s optimism hinges on Netflix’s ability to attract new subscribers by offering the best content in its industry, boosting margins and cash flow in the process.

30% upside potential

The 12-month median price analysts assign to Netflix shares is $672.71, up 30% from Wednesday’s closing price, according to an Investing.com survey of 44 analysts. .

Description: Netflix Consensus Estimates

Chart: Investing.com

Bank of America (NYSE:) has maintained its buy rating on the stock pending the streaming giant’s earnings report due today. The bank has said that 2022 should be an even better year for the company. His note added:

“We continue to believe that Netflix has tremendous room for growth as its investment in global content strengthens its value proposition.”

Wells Fargo (NYSE:) Securities analyst Steven Cahall is among those who believe Netflix’s rally will continue, predicting the stock will hit $800 by the end of the year. Its popular content, subscriber growth and margin expansion — classic company criteria — will continue to be the catalysts for the stock. In a Bloomberg report he explains:

“Content is the biggest part of their costs. So their ability to spend on content and generate new content is really what drives these business models.”

Netflix’s first price hike since October 2020 is another indication that the company is in a strong position to fund aggressive content creation. The company’s standard plan has gone up $1.50, and now stands at $15.49 in the US.

conclusion

Netflix has consolidated its cash and its position in the market after the unexpected gains caused by the pandemic. In addition, the company’s latest popular series reveal that it is in a very good position to compete in a crowded streaming market and maintain its leadership. Today’s earnings report could reflect that.