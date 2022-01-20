New York Activates Code Blue Due to Extreme Cold – NBC New York

NEW YORK — The New York City Office of Emergency Management activated Code Blue due to extreme cold.

Code Blue goes into effect when temperatures drop to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, according to estimates from the National Weather Service.

No homeless person is denied access to City-run shelters during Code Blue.

Temperatures are to go below freezing tonight. If you see anyone at risk, especially those living on the street, please call 311. During #CodeBlue, shelter is available system-wide for anyone brought to a shelter by outreach teams. Accommodations are also available for walk-ins. pic.twitter.com/BTQAc5ecZR — Homeless Services (@NYCDHS) January 19, 2022

Officials urged New Yorkers to call 3-1-1 to report homeless people exposed to frigid temperatures and call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

The city will send a team of professionals to offer help. Code Blue weather emergencies include the following options for the homeless:

Shelters: During a Code Blue shelter is available system-wide to accommodate anyone who is reasonably believed to be homeless and is brought to a shelter by outreach teams. Accommodations are also available for walk-ins.

Shelter Centers: All Shelter Centers are open 24 hours a day when Code Blue procedures are in place and will help as many people as possible for the duration of the emergency. Walk-in staff can also make arrangements for the homeless at other city facilities.

Street Homeless Outreach: Teams will contact vulnerable people on their Code Blue priority lists to ensure safety and get them to shelter.

DHS works collaboratively with the Police Department and the Parks Department, among other agencies.

If you lack heating in your home, visit our guide Warming centers available in our tri-state area to locate a safe haven near you.