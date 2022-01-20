New York justice finds evidence of fraud in Trump family businesses | They suspect they inflated multiple assets for financial gain

New York Attorney General Letitia James, claims to have found evidence suggesting that The family of former US President Donald Trump (Photo) fraudulently valued multiple assets for financial gain. In a more than 100-page court document, James contends that Trump “had ultimate authority over a broad swath of conduct by the Trump Organization involving misstatements to counterparties, including financial institutions and the Internal Revenue Service.”

The court filing provides a detailed description of the alleged fraudulent valuations and misrepresentations of those values ​​to financial institutions. Among them are that The former president’s penthouse in the Trump Tower in Manhattan, in New York, was three times smaller than what they declared, overvaluing its price by 200 million dollars.

Prosecutor James seeks to question Trump and his two eldest children, Donald and Ivanka, as part of his civil investigation and ensures that all three should personally testify in court. Eric, Trump’s son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was questioned by James’ office about this case in October 2020. For his part, the Trump family believes it is a politically motivated investigation and called on the Court to annul the citations against the three because it is a “threat against democracy.”

“The Trumps must comply with our legal subpoenas to produce documents and testimony because no one in this country can choose if and how the law is applied to them. We will not be deterred in our efforts to continue this investigation and ensure that no one is above the law.”

This is not the only investigation around the former US president. The Trump Organization is also being investigated by James for potential financial crimes and insurance fraud. In addition, Trump was questioned for more than four hours in October as part of a lawsuit by a group of protesters who allege his security guards assaulted them six years ago.

In July of last year, the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded not guilty in a New York court to 15 felony counts of tax fraud and evasion.