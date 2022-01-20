NFL Playoffs 2022: 20 years after the Tuck Rule game, the game that changed the history of Tom Brady, the Patriots, the Raiders and the NFL

On January 19, 2001, the history of the NFL changed.. Under the letter of the law, it was a correct decision by the officials, but that match between Raiders and Patriots It was perhaps the biggest turning point in the league’s modern history.

For Patriots fans, it’s the snow party; pFor the rest of the league, the Tuck Rule Match. A rule that is no longer part of the NFL rulebook, but at the time saved and launched the New England dynasty.

The Patriots rested in the wild card round thanks to the Raiders losing at home to the Jets in Week 17, 24-22, thanks to a field goal with a minute left, as New England won 38-6 at Carolina. The Raiders took revenge on the Jets in the first week of the postseason and headed to Foxboro.

The party has too many anecdotes, starting because the Patriots practically had to stop the exploding button since they were going to demolish the old Foxboro Stadium. Tom Brady almost didn’t make it in time because of traffic, being picked up by the police to get to the stadium. And the most remembered: abundant snowfall throughout the game. Rarely is a game played with a dense layer of snow on the grid and this was one of them, despite not being forecast like that.

The Patriots’ dream season, which began when Brady took over for the injured Drew Bledsoe after a hit from Mo Lewis., seemed to end because Raiders led it 13-3 entering the fourth quarter. Brady closed the gap with a rushing touchdown and Oakland was able to avoid any controversy with less than 3 minutes to play, but they did not move the chains despite having 2&3 and 3&1 near midfield. Tedy Bruschi led the stoppage and Brady had one last chance near midfield, thanks to a good return from Troy Brown.

In two plays, the Pats were in rival territory and With 1:50 left, the famous play came: Brady fakes a shot, Charles Woodson hits him, there is a fumble and Oakland recovers. With no time outs to stop the clock, it was the game.

“The Tuck Rule Game.” The ruling: an incomplete pass. The result: the start of a legendary run of postseason success. (2001 Divisional: Jan. 19, 2002) @Patriotspic.twitter.com/skVvwaLWTJ ? NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) January 9, 2019

The move was reviewed, to the surprise of locals and strangers, and the world knew the Tuck Rule. Rule 3, Section 22, Article 2, Note 2: When an offensive player holds the ball looking to throw a pass, any intentional movement of his throwing arm is considered a pass, even if the player loses possession of the ball while trying to return it to his body. If the player already has the ball close to his body and then loses the ball, it is a fumble.

The rule, which curiously only applied in the Jets vs Patriots of week 2 in which Bledsoe was injured, saved the series, the season, and the Patriots dynasty.

Adam Vinatieri made perhaps the hardest field goal in history, 45 yards under the snow layers, to force overtime, and after winning the toss, Brady completed 8 passes to get into field goal territory and Vinatieri won it with a kick of 23.

The Patriots went to Pittsburgh to beat the Steelers in the AFC Finals and upset the Rams in the Super Bowl XXXVI, the first of six that they won between the 2001 and 2018 seasons.

Raiders, for their part, changed coaches for the following season., sending Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay for various draft picks. They will reach Super Bowl XXXVII, but they lost it to the same Bucs. Since then, they have only reached the Playoffs two campaigns (2016 and 2021), they went 13 years without a winning record and their last victory in the postseason is still the AFC final of the 2002 season. They moved to Las Vegas for 2020.

Coach Chucky might not leave Oakland if they win that game. Tom Brady may not hold up as titler for the following season because Bledsoe was the highest-paid player in league history.

In 2013 the Tuck Rule ceased to exist., but in January 2002, Rule 3, Section 22, Article 2, Note 2 changed the course of the NFL.