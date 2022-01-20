NFL. Super Bowl LVI halftime show trailer released

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.20.2022 10:01:58





The NFL gave a preview of what will be experienced in the Super Bowl LVI halftime shownext February 13. And this Thursday trailer revealed which is starring authentic music legends such as: dr dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige Y Kendrick Lamar.

At video titled “The call”, which lasts almost four minutes and is directed by filmmaker Gary Gray, can be heard songs that are more than representative of hip-hop and that are interpreted by the musicians who will be in charge of entertaining the half-time of the Super Bowl LVI at sofi stadium (California).

Among the musical compilation the following songs can be heard: “Rap God”, “The Next Episode”, “Family Affair”, “HUMBLE”, “Still DRE” and “California Love”, music that will undoubtedly make the attendees vibrate in the grand finale of the season NFL.

Among the five musicians who will be entertaining the SBLVI, highlights that accumulate more than 40 Grammy awards and 19 Number 1 albums on the chart. Billboard, which speaks of the great musical quality they possess.

In addition, the halftime show at the Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated in the world, because They don’t tend to skimp on resources. when putting on the show. However, at the moment the finals are being played in the NFL and it is unknown who will star in the grand finale.