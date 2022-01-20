nine sweat-resistant Bluetooth headphones for use with iPhone from 14.90 euros

New Year New Life. Or that is one of the promises that many make in January, especially exercising to have a more athletic body and be able to show it off on the beaches. The gyms fill up and the streets are occupied by runners with new sneakers. Whatever sport you choose, doing it with music is more fun and enjoyable.





Some sweat-resistant Bluetooth headphones can be a good ally, and at Applesfera Selección we have made a selection of proposals of different prices for all pockets.

Sweatproof Sports Bluetooth Headphones

Energy System Sport 1+





We start with the most economical proposal of the selection. The Energy Sistem Sport 1+ (14.90 euros) are Bluetooth 5.1 headphones with an integrated microphone and hands-free function designed for sports. They have the Secure-Fit fastening system for a good fixation during training. They are resistant to sweat and splashes, and with a powerful sound that is balanced at the same time.

Energy Sistem Earphones Bluetooth Sport 1+ Dark (Bluetooth 5.1, Voice Assistant Voice Control, Secure-fit Fastening System, Sweat Resistant)-Black

SoundPEATS S5





A relatively cheap and completely wireless sports option. The SoundPEATS S5 (49.99 euros) have 12mm dynamic drivers for crystal clear and immersive sound. Adjustable ear hooks are ergonomic, secure, and perfect for vigorous activity. They are waterproof (IPX7 certified) and connect to the smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. They have a touch panel to control the content and a range of up to five hours per charge.

SoundPEATS S5 Wireless Sports Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 Sport IPX7 Waterproof Wireless Headphones 20 Hours Playback, 12mm Enhanced Bass Drivers, Touch Control

AfterShokz OpenMove





Bone conduction headphones free up the ears so users are aware of their surroundings while enjoying their favorite music or podcasts. The AfterShokz OpenMove (89.95 euros) have a open and ergonomic design. They are light (29 grams), use Bluetooth 5.0 and they have a range of up to six hours per charge, although this is fast (two hours for a full charge). They are sweat resistant (IP55).

AfterShokz OpenMove, Wireless Sports Headphones with Bluetooth 5.0, Bone Conduction Technology, USB-C Charging, Built-in Microphone, Open-Ear Design, Gray

Sony NWWS413 Walkman





If you dare to practice swimming, conventional Bluetooth headphones do not work even if they are resistant to sweat and water. This is because the water blocks the signal with the smartphone or other devices and prevents data reception. The Sony NWWS413 (81.82 euros) are resistant to salt water, They can dive up to two meters deep and have a capacity of 4 GB to store songs or podcasts. They can be used in temperatures between -5ºC and 45ºC. Its autonomy is around 12 hours per charge.

Sony NWWS413 Walkman 4GB Sports MP3 Player – Salt Water and High Temperature Resistant – Blue

JBL Endurance Sprint





Up to eight hours of non-stop playback with JBL sound and a design made for use while working out. The JBL Endurance Sprint (34.96 euros) have a comfortable design for intense activities and what is heard can be easily controlled using its touch buttons. Count on IPX7 certified to make them resistant to sweat, they connect to the smartphone via Bluetooth 4.2 and have MagHook technology for magnetic fastening when not in use.

JBL Endurance Sprint – Wireless in-ear sports headphones with touch controls, water resistant (IPX7), with hands-free function, bluetooth 4.2, black

PALOVUE SportSound





Other very cheap sports Bluetooth headphones are the PALOVUE SportSound (29.99 euros). These headphones connect to devices via Bluetooth 5.2 and support AAC, HFP, HSP, A2DP and AVRCP. They support aptx HD and offer relatively low latency. They are equipped with four microphones and CVC 8.0 technology to reduce a good part of external noise and make calls more logical. They have an autonomy per charge of up to five hours and 24 hours with the case.

PALOVUE aptX Bluetooth 5.2 Headphones CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation and Qualcomm CSR, Wireless Sports Headphones with 4 Microphones and IPX5 Waterproof for Running Gym Travel, SportSound Red

Under Armor Sport Flash X





The well-known brand of sports clothing and accessories has the Sport Flash X headphones (125.14 euros) in its catalog. They are resistant to water and sweat (IPX7), have passive noise cancellation and stand out for its autonomy with up to 50 hours of playback (10 hours per charge). Its audio technology provides an immersive musical experience and reduces the volume of the music to amplify the voices when we are talking with someone.

Under Armor Sport Flash X Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones IPX7 Water and Sweat Resistant, Passive Noise Cancellation, Up to 50 Hours Playtime, Black

Jabra Elite Active 75t





Other Jabra headphones, this time completely wireless, are the Elite Active 75t (99.90 euros), a model designed to offer a secure fit and good durability over time. They stand out for their ergonomics with the EarGels tips and they are waterproof and sweat-proof (IP57) They have a Up to 24-hour battery life with Active Noise Cancellation enabled and pocket charging case. They can be customized with the MySound and MyControls apps.

Jabra Elite Active 75t, Wireless sports headphones with Active Noise Cancellation and long battery life for calls and music, Gray

Beats Studio Buds





We end up with one of the latest wire-free Bluetooth headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. The Beats Studio Buds (114.88 euros). They stand out for their modern design and are resistant to sweat and water (IPX4 rating). Their autonomy is around eight hours per charge (24 hours with the case) and they offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and ambient sound mode. They connect to both iPhone and Android smartphones via Class 1 Bluetooth.

Beats Studio Buds – Totally Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones – Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones Compatible with Apple and Android – White

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may change after publication.