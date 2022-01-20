Nutritionists clarify how a balanced diet should be – Health

One of the biggest concerns for many people is carrying a feeding healthy, among other things, because, as scientific studies point out, when it is inappropriate it can contribute to the development of different diseases.

In recent times, it is common for many people to wonder if a diet vegetarian They adjust to your daily needs, providing the amount of nutrients necessary to have an optimal state of health.

According to an article published in the The Conversation, research related to the vegetarian diet and vegan It is relatively recent, given that it has been in recent years when there has been an increase in people consuming this type of food as a lifestyle.

Experts agree that following a vegetarian diet can be beneficial, as it modulates the negative effect of blood lipids and generates a few other Benefits such as the prevention of heart disease, hypertension, among others.

However, it is known that a lack of animal protein in diets can also trigger other types of problems in the body. Heme iron (which comes from animal products) is more easily assimilated than non-heme iron (from plant foods), so in this type of vegetarian diet it may be necessary to consume vitamin B12, a micronutrient It is involved in the formation of red blood cells and in the functioning of the central nervous system. When it is missing, problems such as tingling, cramps or anemia may appear.

Despite the fact that many people lean towards one extreme or another in their eating routines, it is known that a balanced omnivorous diet, following the intake recommendations, could be classified as the healthiest and most appropriate.

Previously, Patricia Savino Lloreda, dietitian nutritionist at the Javeriana University, member of the National Academy of Medicine and director of the Latin American Nutrition Center (CELAN), published in this newspaper a series of practices for good nutrition.

One of these, precisely, is a healthy diet. To achieve that goal, Savino recommends starting by staying hydrated (6 to 8 glasses of water daily) and avoiding sugary drinks.

According to the expert, the consumption of animal protein is recommended, at least twice a day, including milk, eggs and low-fat derivatives; legumes (beans, peas, chickpeas) should be consumed 4 or 5 times a week. For their part, the flour and cereals such as potatoes, rice, bananas, cassava, bread, three to 5 daily portions are recommended, as well as fruits and vegetables.

Vegetable oils should be preferred and fried foods minimized as much as possible. It is urgent to limit the consumption of sugars and sweets, as well as salt, especially in extreme ages. In the case of salt, 5 grams per day are enough (one teaspoon). Alcohol consumption should be minimized and alcohol should be removed from the diet. ultra-processed foods, giving way to those prepared at home with preferably fresh ingredients.

Dieticians explain that eating an adequate proportion of foods from the main groups constitutes the basis of the well-being that is sought. This being the case, when it comes to eating, one must take into account, for example, choosing a varied diet that includes foods from different groups, maintain an adequate balance between them and moderate the amounts.

