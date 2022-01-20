NYC Funeral Home Sued After Mother Buried in Hart Island Mass Grave – NBC New York

What you should know A woman is suing a Brooklyn funeral home for mishandling her deceased mother’s body.

Dawn Morales says she paid RG Ortiz Funeral Home in Williamsburg to cremate her mother, Nancy Deryayla, 78, who died Aug. 27, but Morales still doesn’t have her ashes, our sister network News 4 New York reported.

That’s because her mother was buried on Hart Island, the location where the city buries unclaimed bodies.

“My mom was treated like nobody cared,” said Morales of Brooklyn. “My mother had a family that loved her and wanted to do the right thing and they put her in a place where no one cared.”

According to the medical examiner’s office, the family was notified that the funeral home was to pick up their mother’s body by September 10. No one claimed it. Deryayla remained in the medical examiner’s office until October 13, when she was sent to the city’s mass grave. Three days later, the RG Ortiz Funeral Home called to claim her.

“She suffered with cancer and now being placed there is total disrespect,” Morales said.

There weren’t many answers at the funeral home, but a worker said they will recover the body this week.

However, that response is not good enough for Morales, who filed a lawsuit on Wednesday. Her attorney, Phil Rizzuto, said “the fact that she has not been notified of her mistakes or offered any explanation as to her mother’s whereabouts is frankly cruel and absolutely heartbreaking.”

“I want my mother to finally be freed from being locked up in her house and then getting cancer and being buried in that horrible place,” she said.

There was no immediate response from the funeral home about the lawsuit.