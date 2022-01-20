NYCHA Increases Staff, Activates Emergency Operations Center in Preparation for Extreme Cold – NBC New York (47)

What you should know The New York City Housing Authority, better known as NYCHA for its acronym in English, announced Thursday that it will activate its virtual Emergency Operations Center to centralize efforts and respond to the extreme cold that will impact the city.

NEW YORK — The New York City Housing Authority, better known as NYCHA, announced Thursday that it will activate its virtual Emergency Operations Center to centralize efforts and respond to the extreme cold that will impact the city. .

Regional temperatures on Friday are expected to drop to 16 degrees with a true feel of 4 degrees due to wind chill, and temperatures on Saturday are expected to drop to 15 degrees with a true feel of 4 degrees due to wind chill.

NYCHA’s Office of Emergency Management manages the virtual Emergency Operations Center, which provides 24/7 heating response teams and coordinates operations, heating, technical services, community engagement, intergovernmental affairs, communications, and emergency services to minimize the extent of unplanned heating and hot water outages.

The EOC also coordinates New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) and other City agencies to provide safety and preparedness information to public housing residents and employees.

If necessary, warming centers can be activated in all five boroughs to accommodate affected residents. NYCHA works with City partner agencies such as the Department for the Aging (DFTA) and the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) to open these warming centers.

Every year beginning October 1, all New York City public housing owners must maintain an indoor temperature of at least 68 degrees between 6 am and 10 pm when it is below 55 degrees outside.

From 10 pm to 6 am, the inside temperature must be at least 62 degrees, regardless of the outside temperature. Hot water must be maintained at a minimum temperature of 120 degrees throughout the year.

NYCHA’s 624 full-time heating employees include heating plant technicians, maintenance workers, plumbers, oil burner specialists, electricians and electrician’s helpers, and their supervisors; they maintain systems that encompass boiler plants, heat distribution pipes, and apartment radiators. NYCHA also has about 1,400 boilers, about 1,800 switchgear, and about 1,700 water heaters in our nearly 2,200 buildings throughout the city.

Residents should contact NYCHA when:

temperature is out of range ;

; They have hot pipes and cold radiators ;

; The window does not close properly ;

; Steam seeps into the apartment: residents should ask NYCHA staff to fix all steam leaks immediately;

residents should ask NYCHA staff to fix all steam leaks immediately; The main entrance door of the building does not close completely.

