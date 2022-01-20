Olimpia and Real Sociedad are already playing at Morazán, everything starts in La Ceiba and Motagua and Real Socieada is waiting

2022-01-19

6:59 PM: Little by little before the games of day one start, the first will be Olimpia Real Sociedad.

THE GAME STARTS AT THE MORAZÁN STADIUM!!!

6:46 PM: The fans came to Morazán to support the four-time champion.

6:36PM: We are waiting for the other teams to confirm their line-ups for matchday one.

Substitutes: 36. Alex Guity, 22. José Mendoza, 17, Jonathan Paz, 5. Ever Alvarado, 2. Maylor Núñez, 18. Félix Crisanto, 66. Velázquez, 31. Christian Altamirano and 7. Diego Reyes.

6:24 PM: The teams already go out to warm up before starting day one.

6:17 PM: In the match that opened the day, Vida is beating UPNFM with a goal from Rafael Agamez.

6:14 PM: We are waiting for the line-ups of the three games that will close the day this Wednesday. On Thursday they play Marathón against Platense.

6:10 PM: Carlos Tábora returned to Real Sociedad and fulfilled the objective of saving the category in this Clausura.