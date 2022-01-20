Olimpia and Real Sociedad are already playing at Morazán, everything starts in La Ceiba and Motagua and Real Socieada is waiting

2022-01-19
THE GAME STARTS AT THE MORAZÁN STADIUM!!!
6:59 PM: Little by little before the games of day one start, the first will be Olimpia Real Sociedad.
6:48 PM: LINEUPS IN PROGRESS
Motagua: 25. Jonathan Rougier, 58. Breiner Maradiaga, 33. Fabricio Galindo, 12. Marcelo Santos, 24. Omar Elvir, 24. Juan Delgado, 6. Jason Sánchez, 7. Iván López, 31. Diego Auzqui, 11. Ángel Tejeda and 21. Roberto Moreira.
Honduras Progress: 2. Ángel Barrios, 4. Oidel Pérez, 5 José Quiroz, 8. Victor Arauz, 10. Cristian Sacaza, 15. Edwin Maldonado, 21. Geovany Martínez, 27. Julián Martínez, 30. Leslie Heraldez, 31. Andrés Salazar and 33 Oscar Gonzalez.
6:46 PM: The fans came to Morazán to support the four-time champion.
6:43 PM: 11 REAL SOCIEDAD.
Real society: 1. José Pineda, 9. Jamal Charles, 10. Akeem Roach, 11 Rony Martínez, 17. Kelvin Matute, 19. Henry Clark, 21. Maynor Antunez, 22 Edder Delgado, 24. Yeer Gutiérrez, 25. Samuel Pozantes and Desther Ávila .
6:36PM: We are waiting for the other teams to confirm their line-ups for matchday one.
6:30 PM: OLIMPIA ALIGNMENT
Olympia: 1.Edrick Menjívar, 46.Jamir Maldonado, 6. José García, 16. Johnny Leveron, 25. Javier Portillo, 29. Germán Mejía, 23. Jorge Álvarez, 15. Edwin Rodríguez, 21. José Pinto, 30. Eddie Hernández and 27. Jerry Bengtson.
Substitutes: 36. Alex Guity, 22. José Mendoza, 17, Jonathan Paz, 5. Ever Alvarado, 2. Maylor Núñez, 18. Félix Crisanto, 66. Velázquez, 31. Christian Altamirano and 7. Diego Reyes.
6:24 PM: The teams already go out to warm up before starting day one.
6:17 PM: In the match that opened the day, Vida is beating UPNFM with a goal from Rafael Agamez.
6:14 PM: We are waiting for the line-ups of the three games that will close the day this Wednesday. On Thursday they play Marathón against Platense.
6:10 PM: Carlos Tábora returned to Real Sociedad and fulfilled the objective of saving the category in this Clausura.
6:00 PM: Olimpia’s new coach, Pablo Lavallén, recognized Morazán and hopes to debut in his new adventure with victory.
5:56PM: Olimpia and Real Sociedad are already at the Morazán stadium to play matchday one.
Welcome to the minute by minute of day one of the Clausura 2022 of the National League!