Orbelín Pineda could debut at Celta de Vigo vs Osasuna

EFE

Madrid Spain / 19.01.2022 11:32:01





The Celta Vigo Spanish has registered this Wednesday the Mexican international Orbelin Pineda in the Professional Soccer League, so the player is now available to Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet to be measured at Atletico Osasuna this Wednesday in Balaídos.

Even, The Mexican appears on the substitute bench for Celta de Vigo this Wednesday, so it will be the strategist’s decision if he gives him minutes of action; It is worth mentioning that Pineda already had some training with the team.

The registration of orbelin occurred once a non-community position was released, since “Thiago Galhardo obtained in the last hours the Italian passport“, points out the Celtic it’s a statement.

The former soccer player Blue Cross, Galician team’s first winter reinforcement, could have his first minutes with the light blue shirt in this Wednesday’s clash against Osasuna, as Coudet He included him in the summoned list despite the fact that he still does not see it one hundred percent.

Pineda will have the opportunity to live his first experience in European soccer, after he managed to emigrate this winter, once his contract with Cruz Azul ended, a squad with which managed to become champion and end a drought of more than 20 years without a league title.

