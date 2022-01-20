Pablo Aguilar increases Cruz Azul’s concern with this request

The 34-year-old assured that he and Cata Domínguez cannot keep up with the pace of the game

The central defender of the Cruz Azul Machine, Pablo Aguilar, acknowledged the serious crisis facing the Mexican team in the bottom of the eleventh, for which he stressed that there is an urgent need to find a player to reinforce this area, due to that he and Julio César Domínguez (each 34 years old) can no longer stand the competitive pace, especially at this stage in which the cement team will face each other in Liga MX and Concacaf with the Champions League.

“My compadre Cata and I are already a little old, I don’t think we can put up with everything. It would be important for us with the competition that you can have because you give your best. In my position we are only two and one more out there from the U-20, we have to be honest in that sense because we do need it, we need that competition, ”said the player during a press conference.

What happens is that the team has been registering an important failure in defense during the last tournaments, for which Aguilas maintained that it is of the utmost importance to revitalize this sector in order to once again have the desired competitive capacity.

“It is not only important for us, a solid defense is good for any team. We must live up to the commitments that are going to be presented to us and the demands that we are going to have. You have to be realistic, when you don’t have someone snapping at your heels you relax a little, it’s not like our case, but it always happens, it’s better to have someone behind you who demands you”, he commented.

Finally, the defender acknowledged that his goal is to return to football in his native country to be able to retire from football, although he stressed that he could change his mind if the Cruz Azul board asks him to continue his contract.

“I cannot close the doors, but my intention is to return (to Paraguay) or look for other paths for the family and have time to be with them. That is what we are looking for right now. I have three or four more months left to analyze everything, but from the beginning the idea is the one that everyone knows”, he concluded.