Patience is running out! Getafe confirms the sad news for José Juan Macías

What started as a dream for Jose Juan Macias emerged from the Chivas from Guadalajara It has become a real nightmare with the Getafe of Spain, since the scorer adds two months of inactivity and is very close to leaving the Iberian team to leave a foreign square, so the future of the Mexican attacker is up in the air.

A few days ago a Spanish portal published that the Azulón painting contemplated the possibility that JJ Macías out of the template to make way for the transfer of a foreigner What Borja Mayoral, an attacker who has joined the team for the second part of the campaign as an offensive solution to the coach’s requests Quique Sanchez Flores.

And it is that Spanish helmsman has never counted on Macías by relegating him as his fifth option in the lead, therefore his departure is more than sung. In this sense, on Tuesday the sports director Angel Martin He acknowledged that they will release some elements to strengthen themselves in the winter market with the aim of achieving permanence in LaLiga, due to the fact that they have barely left the last places of the campaign.

With this it is clear that the output of Macías of the Iberian team is practically a fact, however the panorama looks more complicated because it won’t come back Chivas and there are not many clubs interested in the Mexican who has barely exceeded 200 minutes of activity with Getafe, does not play in LaLiga from October and in Copa del Rey he saw action in November, so he has two months without playing.

“Macías is recovering from a problem. We want to release players but we don’t know who it’s going to be. He is a clear possibility of the market but until the end we will have to wait. we are working so hard in departures as in possible arrivals, giving priority right now to departures”, was what he commented Martín in conference this January 18.