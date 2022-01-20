Pato Borghetti remains in solidarity with Grettell Valdez a few hours after her amputation surgery

Patricio Borghetti / Mexico Agency

Patricio Borghetti spoke about the complicated state of health that Grettell Valdez, mother of his son Santino, is going through, after confirming that she will undergo an operation to remove part of a thumb on which a wart is found, because according to the explanation of the doctors, in the future it could turn into cancer.

Without being able to express exactly the illness suffered by his ex-partner, the driver confessed in an interview for the Ventaneando program that he hopes that with this surgical intervention Grettell will free said condition.

“I can’t tell you in depth clinically how the matter is because it’s terminology that I don’t handle, but as far as I know, what I’ve talked to Grettell is that with this procedure she would be out of danger, so it has to be done,” he said. the Argentine presenter.

In the same way, Pato Borghetti revealed how his first-born is in the face of this news. “Santino is really calm, which is the most important thing, she is also calm, it is a procedure that has to be done and she played like this, but within everything we are like keeping calm, supporting her, and Santino knows that everything is going to be well, that these are situations that happen and that are resolved thanks to medicine, so we are keeping calm.”

For her part, Grettell shared through her Instagram stories that she is ready to undergo the operation along with a photograph where her hand appears holding her son’s in the hospital with the following message: “From your hand everything It’s easier, I love you son.”

Grettell or Patricio himself are expected to provide details of the surgery and state of health of the soap opera protagonist in the next few hours.