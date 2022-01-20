Paul Arriola sees his arrival at America complicated

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 19.01.2022 16:00:47





The forward of the United States National Team, Paul Arriola, accepted that there are negotiations between the America and the D.C. United for him, but he believes that the possibility of playing for the Eagles looks complicated, since there are also other teams in the mls interested in your services.

The Charlotte F.C. and the FC Dallas are the teams that want to have the player, who hopes that the D.C. United make the best decision for your career as you look to carve out a place in the World Cup of Qatar 2022.

“Respectfully, I don’t have something concrete right now about my future, obviously not everything is my decision if I want to go or not, I want to go where it helps me get to the World Cup and I can’t control everything, I know that the clubs are talking, but opportunity is complicated by decision of the club and I have respect and understand that this it is a business and I focus on the selection”, he said at a press conference.

For now Arriola is concentrated in a camp with the team of U.S ahead of the qualifying games, so he hopes that his future will be defined before the games of the FIFA date.

“I already want to have my head free to play with the national team, which is the most important thing for me. The club situation is very complicated and I can’t do much so now I try to focus on the camp with the national team”.