Paul Arriola was honest about his possibility of being a reinforcement of America

The winter transfer market has been a real headache for America when looking to sign a right winger. More than one option have searched in Coapa to cover that position and due to different circumstances, all of them have fallen. This time, Paul Arriola He aims to be one of the two players who join on that side before the transfer book closes, but it seems that not everything will be so simple.

On this subject, the footballer himself made it clear that the decision does not depend entirely on him, and although he knows about the talks between the Eagles and D.C. United, considers that everything can become complicated. In the end, all he wants is to be in a place that drives him to reach the world from Qatar later this year.

“With all due respect, I don’t have anything concrete right now about my future. Not everything is my decision, if I want to go to America or not. I want to go to a place that will help me get to the World Cup and be successful. I really can’t control everything. I know that the clubs are talking and now the opportunity is complicated by the club’s decision. I have all the respect, I understand that this is a business and everything has its time. I am focused on the National Team and what we do here”, he expressed.

All in all, the only thing that Arriola wants is for his immediate future to be resolved as soon as possible so that he can have his thoughts completely focused on the games that are approaching with the United States National Team. Now, he leaves everything in the hands of the institutions that negotiate for his services.

“Obviously it’s a good question. What I think, what I feel is that I already want to have my head free for the upcoming games with the National Team. Right now it’s the most important thing for me, the club’s situation is a bit complicated. I can’t do much, I have to have faith in every club and situation. Now I’m with the National Team trying to focus on the camp and what’s to come.”, Hill.