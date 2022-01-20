Paul Arriola will not play in America; signs with FC Dallas of MLS

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 01.20.2022 13:14:50





The directive of America continues to struggle to find players to reinforce the forward, specifically the right winger that Santiago Solari requested, now he dropped the signing of Paul Arriola, US national team who preferred to stay in the MLS, where he will play with the team FC Dallas.

The Eagles looked for Arriola, who was not going to count as a foreigner due to his past in Tijuana and being of Aztec roots, but in the end DC United preferred to accept Dallas’ offer. Yes OK the player wanted to be part of the azulcrema squadIn the end, he accepted the conditions imposed by FC Dallas, a club he comes to after a historic agreement between MLS clubs.

The Americanist leadership will continue to search the South American and European markets, because despite the arrival of Alejandro Zendejas, Solari wants one more player in that position to create sports competition.

Transfers fallen from America in 2022

Arriola is the fourth signing that America has dropped in this winter market. First was Uriel Antuna, who went to Cruz Azul; later Brian Ocampo, which stayed in National; after Paul Solari, with whom everything was already ironed for his arrival and in the end Colo Colo changed the plans and threw the negotiation.

The heights of America

Those who did arrive -so far- at the Coapa campus for Clausura 2022 are Diego Valdes, Jonathan dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas and Jorge Meré, a Spanish central defender from FC Köln in the Bundesliga and who has known Álvaro Fidalgo for a long time, who will be his partner.

