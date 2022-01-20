Pedro Pierluisi supports amending the law that imposed the donation in the purchase of labels and tablets

Rio Grande – In a change to the position expressed by La Fortaleza last Tuesday, the governor Peter Pierluisi He assured this afternoon that he will support any legislation aimed at amending the statute that imposed a donation for the Roberto Clemente Sports City, in Carolina, when comparing a label or tablet.

Pierluisi’s administration defended this week the imposition of said tax under the justification that it was a consideration for “the great deed and legacy” of Clemente.

However, the chief executive acknowledged today, Thursday, that he did not consider the controversial scope that the signing of resolutions 16 and 17 would have, but he thought that, “since it was approved unanimously in the Senate and with a majority in the House”, it should support the measures.

“This project was approved unanimously and with a majority in favor in the Chamber. But if in the Legislative Assembly they want to amend the law, I have no objections to that being the case. Of course, it will have an impact on the amount of funds that are going to be raised to make the best and fixes that have to be done to the sports center there in Carolina, but if that is the feeling of the legislators, it will have my support, “said Pierluisi in an aside with the press as he left the reopening of El Portal in El Yunque National Forest.

Without mentioning whether he agrees with its elimination, the governor limited himself to giving a boost to the joint resolution authored by the representatives of the New Progressive Party Gabriel Rodríguez Aguiló, José “Che” Pérez Cordero and José “Memo” González Mercado, that seeks that the payment of money be voluntary.

“I have no objections to it being voluntary or discretionary (the donation)”, narrowed down

Asked if he knew that the signing of the resolutions that implemented the $5 for the Roberto Clemente Sports City would directly impact the resources that would be assigned this year to the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), the official replied not.

“I didn’t take that into consideration when I signed the measure. I really didn’t think this was a controversial move and obviously we all want to support and honor Roberto Clemente. Those sports facilities in Carolina leave a lot to be desired. If it is not in this way, we must find another way to restore those facilities, because it is the least we must do, “said the president.

He said that he is in talks and attentive to the legislation that promotes the electronic tag. He even assured that the director of the Puerto Rico Technology and Innovation Service (Prits), Enrique Volckers Nin, is in charge of the design that, if implemented, would be free.

Currently, House Bill 1125 seeks that the implementation of the electronic tag entail a cost of $15.