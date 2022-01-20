Pericos de Puebla prospect signs with New York Yankees

Hope grows to see a Mexican baseball player shine in Big leagueswith the expectations placed on the fact that his arrival in the Majors will be hand in hand with one of the most popular teams in the world in any sport.











Pericos de Puebla prospect signs with Yankees | Courtesy Pericos





Santiago Gomezinfielder emerged from the Academy of the Pericos de Puebla, signed with the New York Yankeeswith the presence of Lee Sigman, the Bronx Bombers scout who attended the Hermanos Serdán stadium to finalize the acquisition.

“There are too many emotions, that I can’t express everything I feel, but it is a commitment to myself, to my family and to Mr. Lee Sigman,” said Gómez, who is sportingly known as El Gallito, visibly moved.

I thank the Yankees organization for believing in my talent, Lee (Sigman), Mr. (Eudys) Taveras (Pericos finder), and my family for this victory achieved,” he added.

The Yankees search engine highlighted the personality and way of working of Gallito Gómezhighlighting his skills as an infielder and that he can be attractive to New Yorkers.

“Gallito runs well, fields, has a good arm and is, above all, a hard worker,” Sigman said.

Santiago Gómez was part of the Pericos de Puebla in its Winter versionwho were runners-up.

Lee Sigman directed in Puebla in 2002 and 2003commanded the Angelopolis Tigerstaking them to two Final Series, both falling to the Red Devils of Mexico.

Previously, the New York Yankees Organization has set its sights on Pueblawith the signatures of the players César Vargas and Ernesto Borges.

