Petco stadium deaths ruled as homicide-suicide | Tijuana News

San Diego, California.- A mother and her two year old son who fell to their deaths from a drop during a baseball game at Petco Stadium last year, It was ruled as a murder-suicide case., by the authorities of the San Diego Police Department, this Wednesday.

The incident It happened on September 25, when it was reported that Two people fell from a stadium overpass onto a sidewalk in San Diego, and the assistance of the authorities was requested.

According to a report from the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), Officers quickly arrived at the scene and discovered the bodies later identified as 40-year-old Raquel Wilkins and her son, 2-year-old Denzel Browning Wilkins, both San Diego residents who were given first aid but died at the scene.

the death of both was suspicious, so officers from the SDPD homicide unit investigated the case.

According to SDPD authorities, homicide unit detectives conducted interviews with dozens of people, and after a thorough investigation it was determined that It was a murder-suicide case.

Family members requested privacy during this time, while Anyone with information on this case is asked to call authorities at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.