Police Santiago Olmedo was sentenced to three years in prison; President Guillermo Laso said he will give ‘all the support’ | Security | News

Olmedo was sentenced for the crime of excess of force, after killing two criminals and preventing them from assaulting a minor.

Three years and four months in prison was the judgment received by the second corporal of the Police Santiago Olmedo, the morning of this Wednesday, January 19. The uniformed man was convicted of the crime of overreaching in the execution of an act of service, when in June 2021 killed two criminals who assaulted a minor, in Riobamba.

Olmedo and his defense confirmed his innocence and announced that will appeal the decision of the Court. “We are convinced that we acted well, we are convinced that a correct procedure was carried out, product of which today We have the minor alive. As National Police we are going to continue serving the citizenry, fulfilling our legal duty, with our constitutional mission. That this does not limit us to act well, ”said the policeman, after hearing the sentence. The uniformed man wears an electronic shackle on one of his feet.

According to the Organic Comprehensive Criminal Code (COIP), in its article 293, the offense of overreach in the performance of an act of service It is constituted when the servant of the Armed Forces, National Police or prison security “exceeds the limits in the execution of an act of service, without observing the progressive or rational use of force, in the cases that he must use it and that as a consequence of it produces injuries to a person, he will be sanctioned with a custodial sentence.

Guillermo Lasso ratifies support for the actions of the National Police against crime

The sentence received by the police corporal was attenuated by the magistrates of justice; Otherwise, the sentence would have been between 10 and 13 years in prison.

for this case President Guillermo Lasso spoke, who in December 2021 had a meeting with Olmedo and expressed his support. Now, after the Court issued the sentence, the president expressed his rejection and reiterated his support for the uniformed officer.

“It is outrageous and incomprehensible that a police officer, like Corporal Santiago Olmedo, who was protecting the life of a teenager, should be sentenced. The @PoliceEcuador You must have the guarantees to fulfill your duties. We will give you all the necessary support to regain your freedom”, Lasso posted on his Twitter account.

In the same way, the Government Minister, Alexandra Vela, reiterated police support sentenced. “It is unusual that a server of the @PoliceEcuador, who uses his weapon to save the life of a citizen, be convicted. Santiago Olmedo fulfilled his duty. We will support Corporal Santiago until he regains his freedomSailing wrote.

The National Police also spoke through official social networks. The institution pointed out that “a police officer guarantees rights, we do not understand that those who defend the lives of others are condemned.” (I)

Another policeman is investigated for shooting a criminal

The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating police officer Marco Parra for the crime of homicide, who on the night of January 15, 2022, shot a person who, along with another subject, entered a restaurant to steal, located in the Cotocollao sector, north of Quito. Due to the impact of the bullet, the offender lost his life instantly.

Parra was one of the guests of the establishment, when the two antisocials appeared armed in the premises and threatened the clients to take away their belongings.

One of the criminals would have subdued and attacked the policeman. Parra took advantage of a moment of carelessness, drew his gun and fired at his attacker. The other thief fled the scene.

Due to the blows he received, Parra was transferred to a health home, where he was treated.

The following day, on January 16, the flagrancy hearing against the gendarme was held in the Criminal Judicial Unit. The prosecution filed charges for homicide and requested precautionary measures for the police officer. The judge in charge issued a ban on leaving the country and periodic presentation before the Prosecutor’s Office, on Wednesdays. (I)