Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Thursday, January 20, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.4042 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at 20.4516 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.31% or 6.3 cents, trading around 20.44 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 20.5218 and a minimum of 20.4344 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4516 – Sell: $20.4516

: Buy $20.4516 – Sell: $20.4516 HSBC : Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.93

: Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.93 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.87 – Sale: $20.77

Purchase: $19.87 – Sale: $20.77 Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $21.03

Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $21.03 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.57 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $19.57 – Sale: $21.10 Exchange: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.02

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.02 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 42,429.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.15 pesos, for $27.82 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

