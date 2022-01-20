Prince Andrew leaves social networks in the face of the case of sexual assault in the US

Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, Prince Andrew, deactivated his social media accounts, according to users on Wednesday, as he faces a civil case in the United States for sexual assault.

On Andrés’s Twitter account @TheDukeOfYork there is now a message that says “This account does not exist”. His YouTube profile also appears with an error message and a picture of a monkey. The prince’s Instagram and Facebook pages appear to still be open, although his Instagram page is set to private.

The Daily Mail quoted a source close to the 61-year-old prince as saying that these accounts were also deleted and are no longer active.

This comes after it was announced last week that the prince has stopped using his title of HRH, or His Royal Highness, and has also given up honorary military titles bestowed by the queen.

This measure separates him from official real life.

His accuser, Victoria Giuffre, testified that she had sex with the prince at the age of 17, after meeting him through the late American financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The prince denies the allegations but lost an attempt to dismiss the civil suit.

Andrew retired from public life as a royal in 2019 following a widely ridiculed interview with the BBC in which he tried to vindicate charges of sexually assaulting a minor.

Since then he has occasionally been photographed driving or riding a horse around the Queen’s private estate in the east of England, but did not appear in official photographs from her daughter Beatrice’s 2020 wedding.

In other signs of social ostracism, a British horse racing event, the Duke of York Stakes, will change its name to avoid any connection to the prince.

And a police station in Devon, southern England, removed a plaque saying it had been unveiled by the Duke of York, citing a complaint from a member of the public, the BBC reported this week.