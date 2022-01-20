Puerto Rican boxers Edgar Berlanga and Xander Zayas will share the stage in New York

the promoter Bob Arum officially announced that Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga will risk the NABO belt of the World Boxing Organization, 168-pound version, against Canadian Steve Rolls in the main event of the card that will take place at the Hulu Theater in Madison. square gardenn in New York on Saturday, March 19.

Furthermore, the participation of Xander Zayas, who will fight eight rounds for the first time. The 19-year-old will face Louisiana native Quincy “Chico” LaVallais.

The first televised bout will mark the return of US Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis against Mexican Esteban Sánchez.

“Edgar, Xander and Keyshawn are future superstars. It will be a special evening in front of a sold-out house in New York City,” Arum said in a written statement. “All three will be in the toughest fights of their respective careers, but I hope they all pass their tests successfully.”

Berlanga (18-0, 16 KO) began his career by knocking out 16 rivals in the first round. In 2021 he went the distance twice. Last October he suffered a torn left biceps and, in turn, the first fall of his career during the duel against Argentine Marcelo Esteban Coceres.

“I am very excited to fight in my first main event in my hometown. It’s a dream come true for a fighter who represents New York City and Puerto Rico. I can’t wait to show the world who I really am. Let’s blow the roof off the Hulu TheaterBerlanga said.

Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs), 37, is an 11-year-old pro who was a contender in the middleweight class before moving up in weight. In June 2019, he challenged Gennadiy Golovkin at Madison Square Garden and had some success in the second round before being stopped in the fourth round. Rolls has had two wins since the Golovkin fight.

🇵🇷 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐎 𝐏𝐔𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐎 𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐎! 🇵🇷 The children of the island, @EdgarBerlangaJr Y @XanderZayasThey come to stay with him @HuluTheaterMSG. Ticket offices go on sale January 28!#BerlangaRolls | March 19 | @ESPN pic.twitter.com/rCfULzNkFu – Top Rank in Spanish (@trboxeo) January 20, 2022

“I am happy to be the main event in Madison Square Garden again. The training camp has gone well and I feel very strong with nothing else to fight in mind. Berlanga has power, but I’ll be ready for whatever he brings. I look forward to March 19”, he indicated.

Zayas (12-0, 9 KOs) had a breakthrough in 2021, going 6-0 with four knockouts. Last December he made his debut at Madison Square Garden with a knockout of Alessio Mastronunzio in the first round.

Zayas will step up against LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KOs), who in December 2020 beat Clay Collard in the “bubble” at the MGM Grand.

“It is an honor to fight again at Madison Square Garden, where I know my Puerto Rican people will come out to show their support.. 2021 was a great year, but I am looking forward to an even bigger 2022. Quincy LaVallais is a solid veteran, so I can’t overlook him.”