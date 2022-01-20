rain that will turn to snow

Wednesday night it will start to rain lightly and the rain will gradually turn to snow.

In anticipation of the event, a winter weather advisory has been issued for New York City and much of the tri-state area.

The National Weather Service posted a message on social media about the expected rain and snow.

“A cold front is moving through tonight, changing any rain to snow. Much of the snow will fall during rush hour Thursday morning, with 1″ to 3″ of snow expected,” writes the Service. .

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for NYC, Long Island, S Westchester & parts of NE NJ from 5 am-11 am Thu. A cold front moves through tonight, changing any rain to snow. Much of the snow falls during the Thu morning rush, with 1″- 3″ of snow expected. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/ukZOQ6to9T — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 19, 2022

The Department of Sanitation, for its part, said it was ready for the storm.

“Rain-to-snow events like this one present unique challenges, and slippery and icy roads are possible at any time Thursday. We urge New Yorkers to stay off the roads and leave room for plows of snow) and salt spreaders can do their job,” said Department of Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson.

The department also posted a message online: “DSNY has issued a winter operations advisory for Thursday, January 20 at 4 a.m. Rain is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and turn to snow during Thursday at the morning commute,” Saneamiento wrote.

“Salt spreaders are ready; plows will begin removing snow once accumulation reaches two inches,” the message continues.

DSNY has issued a Winter Operations Advisory for Thurs., Jan. 20 at 4 am. Rain is expected to begin Wed. evening & change to snow during the Thurs. morning commute. Salt spreaders are ready; plows will start plowing once accumulation reaches two inches. https://t.co/gSoTvW3BwT pic.twitter.com/5kG56yYHxC — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 19, 2022

New Yorkers have been urged to stay off the roads if possible.

“New Yorkers should prepare for slippery road conditions and difficult commuting on Thursday,” said Christina Farrell, Acting Commissioner of New York Emergency Management.

NYC Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for Thursday, January 20: https://t.co/Tvm8T53ca5 TO @NWSNewYorkNY Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 am to 1 pm Thursday. A total of 2 of inches of snow are expected with locally higher amounts possible. pic.twitter.com/XZIvvb4a7Y — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) January 19, 2022

“We urge New Yorkers to exercise caution. If you must travel, we encourage you to use public transportation and to factor in the additional travel time.”