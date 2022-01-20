Ramón Vázquez on the opportunity to win the championship in Mayagüez: “I hope to finish this tomorrow”

Caguas.- The local Criollos knocked out the Indios on Wednesday 10-2 in the fourth game of the final series of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League and on Thursday they will go to Mayagüez in search of dealing the last blow in the fight for the championship.

Caguas, with a 3-1 advantage, will visit Mayagüez on Thursday at the Isidoro “Cholo” García Stadium with the opportunity to win the ‘back to back’ and the manager Ramón Vázquez hopes to leave with the trophy in hand, as happened in last season.

“I hope to finish this tomorrow (Thursday)”, said the Criollos pilot, after the beating of the Indios in the fourth match held at the Yldefonso Solá Morales Stadium.

Caguas will be going after a third victory on the road in this series. He won the first game and the third.

“It is a familiar scenario for us. But you have to go and give 27 outs. This is not over,” Vázquez said.

Yordy Cabrera will start for the Criollos and Eric Stout for the Indians.

“Yordy is on four days off and we also have a fresh bullpen. I think we are in a great position for tomorrow’s game.”

Caguas attacked Indians starter Hector Hernandez early Wednesday with four runs in the first inning on David Vidal’s grand slam. Three other criollos also hit solo home runs: Engel Beltré, Nelson Velázquez and Edwin Díaz.

Meanwhile, Nivaldo Rodríguez pitched six shutout innings to win the match.

“Héctor made a mistake with Vidal and we were able to capitalize early. And we also executed excellently on defense,” Vázquez said.