Real Madrid and Elche are boring in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey!

2022-01-20

– Welcome to the minute by minute of Elche vs Real Madrid for the 8th Cup – 65′: Twenty minutes into the second half and the goals have not received any shots. If the tie persists, there will be an extension. 60′: Alaba and Marcelo want action and join the merengue attack to influence the game. 55′: Boring… in Alicante the fans are collapsing with the cup match. No emotions in the plugin. THE SECOND HALF STARTS at the Martinez Valero. THE FIRST HALF ENDS: 0-0

42′: COMMITMENT, CANITO DE MARCELO! The Brazilian winger left a nice postcard by pulling a resource out of his sleeve where he escaped from two defenders after tunneling. The play culminated in a deflected shot by Rodrygo. 39′: Again Vinicius, assists Camavinga who finishes strong and focused, but without problems for goalkeeper Werner. 37′: Vinicius’s escape from the band that ends with a horrendous definition. At least Ancelotti’s men have taken control of the game.

35′: Benzema is greatly missed and he is not even called up. Luka Jovic does not add or subtract and the whites feel it a lot. 30′: Real Madrid continues without generating danger to the goal of the local team. The game will go to extra time if the tie persists. 26′: Once again Carrillo! Mojica sends a bomb to the area that the Elche striker heads and Lunin intervenes and clears.

twenty-one’. Tony Kroos He hits him from far away and goalkeeper Werner pocketed without any problems. 19′: Another shot of Elche going outside after a corner kick. fifteen’: The Real Madrid He still hasn’t found the rival bow. Vinicius is the most active from the right.

10′: HOW DID THAT BALL NOT ENTER! In a lag from Fernández’s band, Carillo crashed the ball into the crossbar when he only had to push the ball in front of an empty goal. 7′: The white team is having a difficult match in these first moments. The local retreats and lies in wait with the backlash. STARTED THE MATCH: The meringues seek their fifth victory in a row and avoid surprises against Elche. 12:02 p.m.: After a minute’s silence for the death of Paco Gente, the match at the Martínez Valero begins. REAL MADRID ALIGNMENT Lunin; Lucas Vasquez, Nacho, Alaba, Marcelo; Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde; Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Jovic. The Real Madrid, brand-new champion of the Spanish Super Cup, visits Elche today in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, while Barcelona will seek their pass to the quarterfinals of the KO tournament against Athletic Club. The merengue team won the first trophy of the year on Sunday after not achieving any success last season and now seeks to maintain its good dynamics. Benzema was not called up (rest). The match starts at 12 noon in Honduras and will be broadcast on Sky Sports from the Martínez Valero stadium.