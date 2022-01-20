Real Madrid, with 10, came from behind against Elche in extra time and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey

Elche, Spain.

The goals from Isco and Eden Hazard in the second part of extra time, when Real Madrid was down on the scoreboard and with one less player, allowed Carlo Ancelotti’s team to overcome a brave Elche who, despite numerous casualties stood up, and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. The team from Elche dreamed of qualifying when Gonzalo Verdú scored in the last minutes of the first part of extra time, but Real Madrid, when it seemed most affected, managed to turn the situation around with two sparks. Elche, despite the dozen casualties between covid and injuries, faced the game with impudence against a Real Madrid renewed with respect to the last games.

The match started at a frenetic pace and Elche, deep on the flanks, was the first to come close to scoring after a run-in by Josan, but Guido Carrillo, only a meter from the finish line, wasted his teammate’s gift by crash the ball into the crossbar with Lunin beaten. Real Madrid did not feel the scare and took the initiative with Kroos and Camavinga very active in midfield and Vinicius always insinuating in attack. The team from Elche was not daunted and continued to strike down the flanks, where Josan and Mojica were a nightmare for Marcelo and Lucas Vázquez. Carrillo, now headed, was again close to the goal after a corner kick. The Argentine tried again shortly after after a cross from Mojica, but his chopped shot was cleared with reflexes by Lunin.

Vinicius laments after a missed chance in front of the Elche goal.

Ancellotti’s team, without continuity in their game, only generated danger in individual actions by Vinicius, whose connection with Marcelo was the best thing about his team. In one of these actions, the Brazilian attacker gave the ball up front to Camavinga, whose centered shot was easily stopped by Werner. Shortly before the break, Marcelo’s genius allowed Rodrygo, already inside the area, to have Madrid’s best chance, but the attacker shot too cross. Madrid maintained its inertia in the first minutes of the second half. Jovic was close to scoring after a pass from Marcelo. The Brazilian side, shortly after, also tried his luck with a threaded shot that did not find a goal.

Ancelotti’s team completely dominated the game, although without a shot. The Italian brought Modric and Casemiro onto the field with 20 minutes to go and Elche took a step back. The Madrid team definitively tilted the game towards the local area and Casemiro and Vinicius had the option to score, but were met with a response from Werner. Elche, increasingly tired and drowning in their own area, managed to reach extra time alive. Already in added time, Madrid accentuated their command of the ball with the entry of Ceballos and Hazard.

However, the first chance was from Elche in a Gumbau free-kick that Lunin cleared with reflexes. Shortly after, Elche surprised in a counterattack that led to Marcelo’s expulsion for knocking down Tete Morante when he was going on goal. The result of that action came the goal, scored by Gonzalo Verdú, who picked up a rebound from the barrier to beat Lunin in the second attempt.

Isco gave Real Madrid a draw against Elche.

Real Madrid, playing without a net in defense, appealed to the heroic and managed to equalize through Isco as soon as the second half of extra time started. The tie gave wings to Ancelotti’s team, which seemed not to suffer from numerical inferiority. Hazard, still with Elche stunned, signed the comeback after dodging Werner on his way out. Elche did not give up and managed to score through Fidel, but the referee annulled the goal due to a prior foul by Gonzalo Verdú on Lucas Vázquez.

Eden Hazard celebrating his goal that qualified Real Madrid.