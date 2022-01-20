Recent Research Disconnects Asthma Drugs With Neuropsychiatric Reactions

The results should not prevent clinicians from prescribing LTRA to selected patients with asthma.

The current study provides information about medications and potential adverse drug reactions.

The United States Food and Drug Administration has warned about the possibility of having neuropsychiatric reactions due to the use of leukotriene receptor antagonists present in drugs prescribed for asthma. Dr. Ji-Su Shim, from Ewha Womans University in Seoul (South Korea), and his colleagues also spoke.

However, the evidence presented for this association is limited, and the studies that showed it were focused only on children and adolescents.

Thus, as a study published by the Journal of Allergy magazine and Clinical Immunology: In Practice revealed that in more than 60,000 asthmatic patients, the use of leukotriene receptor antagonists did not cause an increased risk of neuropsychiatric diseases.

The research included patients over 40 years of age from January 2002 to December 2015, who underwent screening tests during 2009 and 2010. The mean follow-up period for PNs or other outcomes it was approximately 47.6 months for LTRA users and 46.5 months for non-users. Overall, 11.1% of the study population used pranlukast (Onon), 11% used montelukast, and 0.24% used zafirlukast (Accolate).

Nearly 12,000 patients received leukotriene receptor antagonists (LRAs) during the follow-up period. factor of risk of neuropsychiatric diseases, recently diagnosed, was not significantly different between ARL users and non-users, based on an adjusted model whose indicators included age, gender, smoking, alcohol use, physical activity, BMI, comorbid illnesses, other respiratory illnesses, and use of other medicines for the treatment of asthma.

The most common neuropsychiatric reactions were dementia, mood disorders, and panic disorders, and the prevalence of each was not significantly different between ARL users and non-users (75.4% vs. .1% for dementia, 12.7% vs. 12.8% for mood disorders, and 5.6% vs. 3.5% for panic disorders).

“The mechanism of development of PN symptoms by LTRAs has not been identified,” the researchers noted in their discussion of the study results. “Given that the most side effects of PN due to montelukast occur in a few patients at two weeks of drug administration, may also be related to the presence of some genetic polymorphisms that involve the modification of normal action or LTRA metabolism,” they explained.

