Red Devils of Mexico presented Juan Gabriel Castro as manager

The restructuring of the Red Devils of Mexico started at the top in the sporty aspect. John Gabriel Castro was named as the new scarlet manager heading into the 2022 season at Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

It was his own Miguel Ojeda, helmsman of the Pingos in the last season, who considered it necessary to “refresh the position of manager” and thus let it be known to Alfredo Harp Helu. The drought of seven seasons without a title is the main motivation for changes within the organization.

“I am blessed and grateful to God for coming to an organization like Red Devils of Mexico”, mentioned the new scarlet manager. “For me it is very important to be here. There were several offers and proposals, in the end we decided to come here”.

Othon Diaz Valenzuela, General Manager of the team, explained that the negotiations took time to close due to the coach’s interest in seeking options in the maximum circuit. At the end of the day, Diablos will be your home for this 2022.

Castro has worked as an infield coach for Dodgers (2016-17) and Phillies (2020-21). The native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa was the manager in charge of getting the ticket to Tokyo 2020 for the Mexican representative. His dream is to direct in the Major Leagues and taking charge in the capital team is the first step to achieve said mission.

The man from Sinaloa played 17 seasons in the Majors, being the second Mexican with the most seasons in the best baseball in the world. He defended the camisoles of Dodgers, Reds, Twins, Orioles Y Phillies.

