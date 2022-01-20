Renata Notni and Diego Boneta would have been secretly engaged on their last vacation

The actor couple Diego Boneta and Renata Notni have spread their romanticism and are no longer afraid to make public their numerous displays of affection. But apparently the relationship would be extremely on track and they would even have made a momentous decision during their last vacation in New York.

Source: Instagram/@diego

Apparently, the Notni and Boneta couple could reach the altar in 2022, as it turned out that the actor would have given his girlfriend an engagement ring during their romantic vacation where they visited beautiful landscapes and shared dream postcards.

Related news

Source: Instagram/@diego

At the end of last year, Renata Notni and Diego Boneta celebrated their first wedding anniversary and traveled to U.S, from where they shared numerous images together, but the one that caught the most attention was one of their intertwined hands taken from Central Park.

Source: Instagram/@diego

In this context, the magazine TV Notas published an interview with a supposedly close friend Boneta, who shared some details about the courtship and reported that the sentimental relationship is so great that they would have decided to take the next step.

“Diego, like a true gentleman, knelt down and gave her a ring that, from what I understand, for now is a promise ring; The commitment will be given in the official request that they will make with their families, which will be very soon, ”said the interviewee.