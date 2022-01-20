Renata Notni and Diego Boneta would have been secretly engaged on their last vacation

2 hours ago

The actor couple Diego Boneta and Renata Notni have spread their romanticism and are no longer afraid to make public their numerous displays of affection. But apparently the relationship would be extremely on track and they would even have made a momentous decision during their last vacation in New York.

Source: Instagram/@diego

Apparently, the Notni and Boneta couple could reach the altar in 2022, as it turned out that the actor would have given his girlfriend an engagement ring during their romantic vacation where they visited beautiful landscapes and shared dream postcards.

