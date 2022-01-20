On January 7th, the film and entertainment industry lost a great star, since Sidney Poitier’s death confirmed, who made history by becoming the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor.

The actor passed away at the age of 94. The news was first announced, according to The Independent, by Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell. Almost two weeks later, the cause of his death has been revealed.

Reveal the cause of death of actor Sidney Poitier

According to the death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the actor died of a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer. The death was reported to the coroner’s office, but no biopsy or autopsy was performed, according to the record. Poitier died at his home in Beverly Hills on January 6.

Sidney Poitier: Career

The iconic actor had a prolific career spanning more than four decades beginning in 1950. His major performances included starring roles in Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, To Sir, With Love Y Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. In 1964, Poitier made history by becoming the first Bahamian-born, black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his part in Lilies of the Field.

His polished list of accolades included two more Oscar nominations., ten Golden Globe nominations, two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, six BAFTA nominations, eight Golden Laurel nominations, and one Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. In 2002, he also received an Honorary Oscar Award for Overall Contribution to American Cinema.

Before his passing, Poitier was one of the last surviving movie stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, and the oldest male Academy Award winner. He is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, six daughters, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.