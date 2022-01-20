Roberto Romano details the reasons why his romance with Alicia Machado ended

At the end of 2021, Robert Roman became a trend in social networks and monopolized the spotlight on more than one occasion because his participation in The House of the Famous It was one of the most controversial, but also one of the ones that gave Telemundo’s reality show the most flavor.

And it is that the famous, from the beginning of the program was noted for the close friendship he had with the influencer Kimberly Flowers and later with the relationship he came to maintain with the winner Alicia Machado, which was fleeting, but apparently very passionate.

In an interview for Radio Formula, the actor acknowledged that it was difficult for him to participate in the reality show, however, it helped the public to know the real Robert Roman and not a character.

“It was a great experience in my career, I had never seen myself on a reality show, but I encouraged myself so that people knew who I was. Robert Roman, and I think that in the end the response from the public was positive, I think that I managed to connect with people and for me the reality show was a life experience, one of the strongest that I have lived as an actor and as a person… The most difficult thing was having to live together with strangers, give in to avoid conflicts and not have contact with the outside”.

The actor affirms that despite the controversy that could be armed by his actions, he is calm because at no time did he show any character: “When I left I did not know what was happening, but in the end people can identify that it was a reality show… A lot of people told me what my strategy was, and I didn’t really come in with a strategy, my strategy was to be me, because ultimately that leads you to get involved in the game , I was 100% real”.

about his breakup with Alicia Machado, after the program ended, revealed that it happened because they both have different commitments and life goals: “We get on well, she is focused on her family right now, I am focused on my work, she lives in the United States, I I live in Mexico and unfortunately the weather was not in our favor. We connected very nicely inside the house, she was the person with whom I connected the most, we were very good, I love her very much and both she and I only wish each other well.”

And he added that if it weren’t for the project, the relationship might never have happened because: “Actually, I had no idea who he was Alicia Machado, I didn’t know who he was. I met her in the reality show”.

Are you looking for something more than a friendship with Manelyk?

After the famous was captured at the birthday celebration of hand, there was talk about the possibility that both had a relationship beyond friendship, however, he himself clarified that: “Mane is a great friend, she is one of those people with whom I have a relationship, I really did not look bad with no one. Manelyk And I’m just friends.”

