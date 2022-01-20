Rodolfo Pizarro confessed how traumatic his departure from Chivas was

When he himself confirmed that his stage in the Inter-Miami had come to an end all the lights pointed to his return to Chivas de Guadalajara. However, weeks after his departure from the MLS team, and after many ‘back and forth’ from side to side, Rudolph Pizarro became a new player Rayados de Monterrey for this Clausura 2022.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

After the hangover that meant seeing him with other colors than the rojiblancos, it was the midfielder himself who gave details of how he left Chivas, a situation that ended up being vital so that the Flock offices did not take a step forward to ‘repatriate’ it in this market.

“I think at the time if he was one of the main ones leading that, not because it was problematic but because he could do it. He was one of the main leaders of the team football-wise and I was also one of the few who could fight for that.. They could demand and the truth is that I have never been a player who hides in anything, I go straight ahead”, counted the flyer for TUDN microphones.

Pizarro refers to a fact that dates back to 2017 when Chivas was crowned in the MX League and MX Cup. The epicenter of the problem occurred when the board did not pay the promised bonuses to the squad after winning both titles, something that led to a movement within the squad led by Rodolfo himself.

With this ‘thorn stuck’ remained the directive that heads today Amauri Vergara, who never gave the “OK” for the return of a footballer whom he considers “problematic”. “My philosophy is to go straight, then maybe yes, if we look bad. But according to me, I have no problem with anyone in Chivas“, closed the new Rayados reinforcement.