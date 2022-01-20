Rodolfo Pizarro’s main wish for this 2022

The Mexican midfielder intends to be part of the Mexican team again

January 19, 2022 9:00 p.m.

Mexican soccer player Rodolfo Pizarro finally managed to recover from covid-19, which allowed Rayados de Monterrey to officially present him as his reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, a stage in which he hopes to improve the results of his first internship within the club and thus be able to fulfill his dream of being part of the Mexican National Team that could participate in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“For me, I think this stage will be much better, I am much more mature, much more committed, with much more desire to transcend, to show that I can still reach my best level or a better level than I have had throughout my career. race”, commented the player.

“The World Cup is coming, I have to give the extra to return to the National Team, to be able to compete for a place and yes, I am convinced that it will be a better stage and that we are going to achieve many important things for the team that we also have” , highlighted Pizarro.

It is important to note that Pizarro hopes to improve on the performance he had last year, when he was part of Inter Miami of Major League Soccer (MLS). During this period the midfielder sought his jump to Europe, but he did not have enough prominence to arouse interest and was signed by the Gang.

“For my part, right now I am only focused on doing things well here, on responding, as I say, to this trust that they gave me and I don’t think about anything else, I want to do things well here, win titles and defend this shirt, it is the only thing I think about this moment,” he concluded.