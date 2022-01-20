Rusney Castillo returns with the Washington Nationals

The Cuban guy Rusney Castillo returns to the system MLB looking for an opportunity to play again with the Washington Nationals.

After being a complete failure on the field and financially for the Boston Red Sox, Castillo went on to play in the Japanese League, the Mexican League and the Puerto Rican League.

During all that time since 2018 without being part of any MLB organization, he kept playing in Foreign Leagues at a very good level. Now he signed with the Washington Nationals, a team that is rebuilding and looking for low-priced players.

Rusney Castillo spent three years in the MLB where he played just 99 games for his life, he hit 262. with 7 home runs, 35 RBIs, 7 stolen bases and 625 OPS.

The 34-year-old Castillo, 5’9 tall and 197 pounds, hits and throws right-handed, could join the Nationals’ outfield for the Opening Day roster alongside Juan Soto, Víctor Robles, among others.

The Washington Nationals sign former Red Sox outfielder Rusney Castillo to a minor-league deal #DirtyWater • @SoxDingrs pic.twitter.com/LnPJnUbyXm — Beyond the Monster: Boston Red Sox (@BeyondtheMnstr) January 20, 2022

