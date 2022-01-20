Sadness and disbelief at the death of Héctor “Tito” Matos

Perplexed and with great sadness is a wide community before the unexpected physical departure of the musician Hector “Tito” Matoswho was a defender and manager of Puerto Rican culture, in addition to promoting and educating about the bomb and plena

The loss of this Puerto Rican percussionist has caused affliction and confusion, which has manifested itself through social networks, which are full of videos in which Tito is seen doing what he was so passionate about, exposing the full Puerto Rican in the streets. .

Colleagues, musicians, students, teachers, friends and family have manifested everything that the exponent planted in them.

for the artist peter adornmentwho together with his wife Cathy Vivo founded the collective “Water, Sun and Serene” It is “a giant loss” not only for him, but for his daughters, his family, and Puerto Rico as a whole.

“I feel like when a brother dies. Tito Matos is the connection with the plena for ‘Agua Sol y Sereno’, he always has been for almost 30 years. The Insular Machine has accompanied us in comparsa during all these years. For me Tito is a very powerful component, that element of interlocutor with many sectors such as cinema, dance, experimental art and theater, among others, with the popular and folkloric searchwhere none of these elements is discarded from our culture”, expressed the artist by telephone, who highlighted the relationship they had beyond loving each other as brothers, but because of the deep bond that united them with the management and creation of knowledge. cultural.

“As the founder of ‘Agua Sol y Sereno’ we had that constant dialogue, of recognizing the educational, musical and cultural work. Also, he has made us the most beautiful choirs in our collective. He is the person with the closest link in terms of high quality cultural artistic work, with the agency, and doing it with the heart and rooted in our cultural roots as a people”said about the musician, who had plans to complete a cultural master’s degree.

On the other hand, the percussionist musician and singer Emmanuel Santana, expressed himself before the loss of whom he considered as a father. “We lost the most influential exponent of his generation in the Puerto Rican plenary session. Tito Matos is a person who has influenced generations and who died fighting for the freedom of his country. Tito was like the guarantee of full genuine. He always said: ‘I don’t ask that they love me, I’m content with being considered,’ and for me that was a very big lesson,” he told El Nuevo Día.

On the other hand, the singer-songwriter and musician Tommy Torresdedicated a message to one of the musicians he has had as a guest at his past concerts, along with his group La Maquina Insular.

“Today we missed a true great. Music loses one of the hardest. Puerto Rican culture loses a great defender. Dear Tito, I will miss you in February. Thank you for sharing your immense talent and energy with us. I am happy to have made music with you and learned from you. My deepest condolences to the family of @titomatos and to the entire Puerto Rican artistic and cultural community,” he posted on his Instagram account.

Also, the fourth Christian Nieves joined the feelings of an entire people. “Yes, life is fragile… But happy to have known you for many years before you arrived in your homeland Puerto Rico. You were the teacher, the friend, the propellant, the brother, the cadence, the joy, the flavor, the lying down, the fifth and the tune maker, and the voice of our traditional music, the plena and the bomba. Thank you for your help and love for us. I love you brother! Fly high!” he expressed on his Facebook account.

On the other hand, one of the platforms that promotes the full Puerto Rican, Full Mania, used his Instagram account to post the following message: “Plenero National Mourning. We have just received the sad and unfortunate news that the great plenary master, singer, composer and requintero, Héctor “Tito” Matos, has passed away. This sudden departure of a giant of our national music hurts us very much. The legacy of this teacher is very great and his name will be impregnated in the full history and in the national struggle for our freedom. We want to send a strong and supportive hug to all of his family, his closest friends and members of the group @vientodeagua. His legacy is very great and he will never die. Rest in peace, full friend. Thanks a lot! Long live free Puerto Rico!”

On the other hand, the singer, actress, musician and writer Aidita Encarnacion Ilarraza shared: “What unexpected news the departure of Tito Matos. Tito, your work and your great legacy for the music and culture of our country have no comparison. Our hearts are in mourning. How hard, teacher! Rest!”.

Similarly, the fourth Jose Eduardo Santana Santiago, stated: “I have been left cold with this news… A lot of strength for his whole family with all my heart… Rest in peace our teacher and defender of everything native: Tito Matos. The legacy of him and example of him is immense”.

“Eternal life to the hero of the plena. Ibae bayen torun Tito Matos, plenero, Puerto Rican and above all brother and friend. Thank you for your generosity, great soul and smile. Thank you for the opportunity to play with you and learn from your example as a community leader, manager and teacher. A little bird sings to me today perched on my window, you have to live like Tito in case you die tomorrow,” said the Dominican singer-songwriter. Rita Indiana.

puerto rican rapper Seven nine, also used his Instagram account to dedicate a few words to the late musician: “Tito, thank you. We will carry you in our hearts and in each plena tambourine. You will be immortal like the great ones that you always represented and taught us and in your own words… Plenero your voice that remains… Your tambourine sounds. Tambourine, goodbye. May you rest in peace, friend. Gentlemen, a giant of our music has left us!”